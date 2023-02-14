New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,605 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of TS opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

