New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,064 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Select Medical worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

