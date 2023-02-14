New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,280 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,440 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,625 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

