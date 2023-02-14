New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,034 shares of company stock valued at $49,953,911. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

