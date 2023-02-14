Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWL opened at $14.76 on Monday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

