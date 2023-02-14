Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,598 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277,301 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 90,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Newmark Group Company Profile

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

