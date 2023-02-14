Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 14,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,938.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

