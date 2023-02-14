NorthRock Partners LLC Has $55.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,881,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,780,291,000 after buying an additional 730,818 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 95.6% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 46,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 411.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 48,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

