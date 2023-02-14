Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $16,239,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $6,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 322.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

