Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

