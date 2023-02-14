PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

