PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.