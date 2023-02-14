Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 227.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $24,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

