Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.64) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Persimmon to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.71) to GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.60).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,449 ($17.59) on Monday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($30.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 624.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

