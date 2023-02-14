Persimmon’s (PSN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.64) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.71) to GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.64) to GBX 1,207 ($14.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.60).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($17.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 624.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.69. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($30.32).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

