PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 1,460 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,237,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $501.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

