PGGM Investments Takes $281,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

PTC stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,488 shares of company stock worth $63,999,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.