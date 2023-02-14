Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,908.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

