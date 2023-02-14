Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after acquiring an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

