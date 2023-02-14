Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,101 shares of company stock worth $59,878,762. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.