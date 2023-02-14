Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $374.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

About Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.