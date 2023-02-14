Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

