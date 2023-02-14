Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

