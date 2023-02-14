Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 781.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Zeta Global Stock Up 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

ZETA opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,696 shares of company stock worth $3,159,948. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.