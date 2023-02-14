Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,822,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RLI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

