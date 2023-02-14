Prudential Financial Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 98.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,467,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

