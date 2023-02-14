Prudential Financial Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Regional Management worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $29,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,553 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,598 shares of company stock worth $2,588,180. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

