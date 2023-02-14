Prudential Financial Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 342,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

