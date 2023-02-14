Prudential Financial Inc. Has $858,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Globant Stock Up 2.7 %

GLOB opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $286.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

