Prudential Financial Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Chico’s FAS worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

