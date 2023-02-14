Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

