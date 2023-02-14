Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 19.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,779,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Grid Profile

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,070 ($12.99) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

