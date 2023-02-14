Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,500 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of eGain worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in eGain by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.84 million, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

