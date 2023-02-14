Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,938 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Profile

Shares of STOR opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

