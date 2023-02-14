Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $767,000 Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,112. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

