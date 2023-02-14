PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.94.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $2,669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,999,098 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

