Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 770.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

