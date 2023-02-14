PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 48,107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10,235.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

