Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $203.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

