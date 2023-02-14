Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of PWR opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

