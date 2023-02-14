Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

