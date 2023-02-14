Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Radiant Logistics worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

About Radiant Logistics

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

