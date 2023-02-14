RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RadNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in RadNet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

