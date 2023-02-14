Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 169,283 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

