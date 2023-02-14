Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 364,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Renasant Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

