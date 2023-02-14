Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,961.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,716 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,867.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 171,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 129,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,886.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,646,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,949 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

