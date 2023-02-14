Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of 2U worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 2U by 87.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 366,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $3,512,000.

2U Stock Performance

TWOU opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $868.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

2U Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

