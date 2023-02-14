Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

