Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Saputo Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $27.57 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

