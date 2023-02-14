Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

